Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $465.57. 1,051,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $468.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

