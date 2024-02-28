Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 3,848 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.80. 3,860,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,894,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Barclays increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

