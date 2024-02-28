Flight Deck Capital LP Has $12.13 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flight Deck Capital LP lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 14.8% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $77,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $23.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,583.76. 144,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,671.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,475.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

