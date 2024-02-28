Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

WELL stock opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

