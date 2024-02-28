Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock remained flat at $52.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,908,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,583. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

