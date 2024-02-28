Sora Investors LLC Acquires 170,000 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC owned 0.36% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

