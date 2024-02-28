Sora Investors LLC Invests $705,000 in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 450,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,267 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 7,607,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,911. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.