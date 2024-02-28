Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Lifted by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 0.9% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.7 %

TOL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.05. 353,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $113.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.