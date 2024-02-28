Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 2,989 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.13 and a 200 day moving average of $388.47. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

