Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after buying an additional 212,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 155.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 204,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. 138,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,427. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

