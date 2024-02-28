Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

MCHP traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

