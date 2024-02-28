Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Itron, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $46,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $46,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $807,490. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Itron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

