Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,107 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.75. 596,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,647. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.04. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

