Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 29,523 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Allison Transmission makes up about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,673 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. 244,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

