Sora Investors LLC Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sora Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.2% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $922,305,000 after buying an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,031,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $161.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

