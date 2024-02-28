Tenzing Global Management LLC Invests $2.19 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in PayPal by 27,070.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

