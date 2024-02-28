Sora Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sora Investors LLC decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up 1.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ciena by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 587,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

