Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 3,389,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,531,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.35, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

