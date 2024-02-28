Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.29

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.29 and last traded at $94.24, with a volume of 63737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after buying an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

