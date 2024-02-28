Sora Investors LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.08. 1,463,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 237.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

