Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.71. 101,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.