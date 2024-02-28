Sora Investors LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DASH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

