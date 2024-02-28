The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.46. 31,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

