HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.11%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

HEICO Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.52. 110,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,418. HEICO has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.43 and its 200 day moving average is $172.48.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.