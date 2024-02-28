SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.15-$13.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.669-$2.709 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.92. 533,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,340. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock worth $20,867,284 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $208,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $204,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

