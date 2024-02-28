SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raises Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

SBAC stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.38. 360,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,488. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.74 and a 200-day moving average of $223.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

