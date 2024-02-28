Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.15 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Vipshop updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,904,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

