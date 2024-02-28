SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

SBAC stock traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $204.12. 278,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,046. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.39.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 280.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

