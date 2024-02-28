Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $703.94 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $703.94 million and $136.89 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 66.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,046.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00476335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00119777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00046621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00227435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00131060 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,322,648,211 coins and its circulating supply is 43,629,826,450 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

