DigiByte (DGB) One Day Volume Tops $10.71 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $194.83 million and $10.71 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,046.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00476335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00119777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00046621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00227435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00131060 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,854,762,225 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.