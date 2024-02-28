Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

NYSE:RSG traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.28. 739,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.12. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

