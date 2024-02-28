ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Shares of ACAD traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,540. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,342,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 237,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

