Operose Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

