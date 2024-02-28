Sora Investors LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 240.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 3.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $4,228,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,494.83. The company had a trading volume of 147,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,576.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,257.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

