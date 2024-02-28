MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $347,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

XEL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. 2,487,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,604. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

