Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243,487 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,430,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 670,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 343,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 1,808,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,835. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

