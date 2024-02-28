MBB Public Markets I LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

MBB Public Markets I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.73. 344,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.