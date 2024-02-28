MBB Public Markets I LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,991,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 269,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $15,781,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,698. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $80.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.