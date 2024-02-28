Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Redfin shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 1,651,960 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Get Redfin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDFN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Redfin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.