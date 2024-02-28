Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.430-$2.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 750,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,603. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $138,028,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

