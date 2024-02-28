MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $59.45 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.6% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $59,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

