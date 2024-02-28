Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 210,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,085,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $733.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

