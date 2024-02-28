Boone Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,249 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the period. IDEAYA Biosciences accounts for about 4.9% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,265.5% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 221,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,141. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

