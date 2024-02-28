SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 10.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.15. 37,763,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 38,789,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,448 shares of company stock worth $823,608. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

