Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Down 18.5%

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) traded down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.11. 144,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 41,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

