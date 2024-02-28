Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.42

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 345561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,286 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,336,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,700,000 after acquiring an additional 710,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after acquiring an additional 423,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

