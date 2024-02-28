Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.20. 69,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 447,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Sinclair Trading Up 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $951.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Sinclair by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 233,977 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,607,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

