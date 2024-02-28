MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.95

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.95 and last traded at $170.52, with a volume of 55158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $137.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,900,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

