Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Down 13.7%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.01 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 31,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 90,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 14.6 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

