Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.60. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,239,267 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Trading Down 12.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,522,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,521.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

